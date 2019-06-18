iOS 13 will notify you if you delete an app that has a subscription

Just like the second beta of tvOS 13, iOS 13 Beta 2 has some nice surprises we’re hearing about for the first time, as Apple omitted mentioning all the upcoming features.

When your iPhone will run the final version of iOS 13, the operating system will notify you if you are attempting to delete an app that has an active subscription tied to it. You will then be presented with an option to delete the app and keep the subscription, or delete the app and manage your subscriptions (from where you will be able to cancel it).

As more and more betas are going to be released, leading up to the final version, we can expect some more minor features and improvements to pop up.