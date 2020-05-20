Apple has started the rollout of iOS 13.5 and it brings a couple of new elements that are directly linked to the ongoing global health crisis. The first one is the Exposure Notification API jointly developed by Google and Apple, the foundation on which COVID-19 contact tracing apps will be developed.

The other key arrival is a faster device unlock experience while wearing a mask. Your iPhone will no longer keep you waiting while Face ID struggles at recognizing your face. Following the iOS 13.5 update, the passcode field will pop up as soon as you swipe up on the lock screen. To recall, this feature was released on the beta channel last month.

It works not only while unlocking your iPhone, but will also come into play if Apple Pay, iTunes, Apple Store, or any other app presents you with an authentication prompt. Also, users can now prevent the speaker’s tile from automatically resizing and coming to prominence during a group FaceTime call.

