Apple has started the rollout of iOS 13.5 and it brings a couple of new elements that are directly linked to the ongoing global health crisis. The first one is the Exposure Notification API jointly developed by Google and Apple, the foundation on which COVID-19 contact tracing apps will be developed.

The other key arrival is a faster device unlock experience while wearing a mask. Your iPhone will no longer keep you waiting while Face ID struggles at recognizing your face. Following the iOS 13.5 update, the passcode field will pop up as soon as you swipe up on the lock screen. To recall, this feature was released on the beta channel last month.

It works not only while unlocking your iPhone, but will also come into play if Apple Pay, iTunes, Apple Store, or any other app presents you with an authentication prompt. Also, users can now prevent the speaker’s tile from automatically resizing and coming to prominence during a group FaceTime call.

You May Also Like
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update
MIUI 12 global rollout starts on May 19
The MIUI global launch teaser was a math problem.
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Might NOT be so Ultra? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the launch date of the Google Pixel 4a and more
Apple gets preliminary approval to pay $500 million to settle iPhone throttling lawsuit
Apple has to wait for the final approval to pay $500 million to settle several lawsuits because it decided to throttle iPhone performance