So, the saga of Apple’s first over-ear headphones – the AirPods Studio – has been a pretty confusing one. We first heard about them back in May, then the renders were leaked, alongside some of the key features and even an approximate asking price. However, their launch timeline has been still a mystery. Now, the latest iOS 14.3 beta for developers has given us hint regarding the AirPods Studio’s design. And from the looks of it, the fundamental design elements appear quite similar to the leaked renders.

First spotted by the folks over at 9to5Mac, who extracted the icon from system files of iOS 14.3 developer beta, we see what appears to be two swiveling parts just above the earcups for making adjustments. Additionally, iOS developer Steve Moser shared a New Pairing screen video from the Find My app in the latest iOS beta. The magnifying glass animation, which you can see in the video below, shows the same icon for over-ear headphones – allegedly the AirPods Studio.

New Pairing video in the Find My app in iOS 14.3 beta 1 with the codename Hawkeye hints at Apple Tags support and new Apple over ear headphones. pic.twitter.com/oVdCLQcaWc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 12, 2020

Apple was rumored to have started the production of AirPods Studio all the way back in May. Later in September, we got our first look at the AirPods Studio renders, allegedly showcasing their clean metal and leather-heavy design. However, it was later speculated that the renders were we saw were of the premium version that would cost somewhere around $599. There will also be a more affordable version that would ditch the premium metal and leather design in favor of cheaper materials.