iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iOS 13.2 has been in Beta for quite some time, but it’s now official, and ready for you to download. In addition to bringing support for the newly announced AirPods Pro, it also brings a slew of features and improvements, not only for the new models. But talking about the 2019 iPhones, iOS 13.2 will dramatically improve photography on the latest iPhones with the addition of Smart HDR for bright to medium-light scenes, Deep Fusion for medium to low light, and Night mode for dark scenes.

The update also contains Siri privacy controls, as well as new emoji for you to express yourselves. You’ll also now be able to delete apps from your home screen, set framerate and video resolution within the Camera app, and many more. Check out the full release notes below, and make sure to update. If you’re an iPhone 5 owner, you must read this if you want to keep using your device.

iOS 13.2 introduces Deep Fusion, an advanced image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with dramatically better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light, on ‌iPhone 11‌, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Additional features include updated and additional emoji, Announce Messages for ‌AirPods‌, support for ‌AirPods Pro‌, ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video, ‌HomeKit‌ enabled routers, and new ‌Siri‌ privacy settings. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Camera Deep Fusion for ‌iPhone 11‌, ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture multiple images at various exposures, run a pixel-by-pixel analysis, and fuse the highest quality parts of the images together resulting in photos with dramatically better texture, details, and reduced noise, especially for mid to low light scenes.

Ability to change the video resolution directly from the Camera app for ‌iPhone 11‌, ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌. Emoji Over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji. ‌AirPods‌ support Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌ to read your incoming messages aloud to your ‌AirPods‌.

AirPods Pro‌ support. Home App HomeKit‌ Secure Video enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection.

HomeKit‌ enabled routers put you in control of what your ‌HomeKit‌ accessories communicate with over the internet or in your home. ‌Siri‌ Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve ‌Siri‌ and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your ‌Siri‌ and Dictation interactions.

Option to delete your ‌Siri‌ and Dictation history from ‌Siri‌ Settings. This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update: