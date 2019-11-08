Apple started pushing out iOS 13.2 on October 29, bringing a ton of new features, like Deep Fusion, in addition to sadly breaking some HomePods. iOS 13.2.1 arrived shortly, but just for the HomePod, and now Apple is pushing out iOS 13.2.2.

One of the things users were complaining most about iOS 13.2 was its aggressive power management, causing apps to quit while in the background.

Now, with iOS 13.2.2, Apple says it fixed the issue causing some apps to quit unexpectedly while in the background. Additionally, there are also some fixes solving the issue where iPhones lose mobile signal, and data connection loss.

Check out the release notes below!