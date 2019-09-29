iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 rolling out with bugfixes

Apple has been pushing out a lot of updates lately, starting with the main iOS 13 refresh, followed by iOS 13.1, and now iOS 13.1.1. The same version numbers are also being pushed out to iPads’ iPadOS as well, and this latest version 13.1.1 fixes the vulnerability where third party keyboards could leak personal data over the internet.

The battery drain issue is also addressed, as some users were experiencing battery drain after updating to iOS 13. For users of the latest iPhone 11 models, there are improvements to Siri and how it handles and recognizes requests, Reminders sync faster, and, most important, iOS 13.1.1 fixes a bug preventing the phone from restoring files from a previous backup.

iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 are available for the iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation.