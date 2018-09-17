iOS 12 released today for iPhone 5s, iPad Air and later
App launches in half the time, a 50 percent bump in keyboard appearance and a 70 percent speedier swipe to camera. Those are some of the big numbers being thrown around with the debut of iOS 12, going out to iPhone 5s, iPad Air and later models.
Plenty of the features and tweaks that have been loaded on the software update that’s coming to devices right now have been detailed at WWDC 2018. A full list can be found through Apple at a link below this article.
Many basic apps have received fresh designs while more advanced features reliant on the TrueDepth camera have been extended to messaging applications. For example, Memoji is a personalized extension of Animoji and both can be used in FaceTime calls in addition to Messages. Multi-user augmented reality experiences are now possible.
Notifications are now grouped per application. Messages can be quickly responded to by holding down the specific notification. Siri Shortcuts allows users to program macros — a series of tasks — with the call of a key phrase. Digital health initiatives will let owners limit their use of certain apps, see activity reports and block use entirely. Not previously mentioned is automation of software updates: users can set up their devices to update iOS overnight or at a given time.
Group FaceTime, with room for up to 32 participants, will be launching later this fall. Other features, like multi-user recognition through Face ID and USB Restricted Mode, have not made it to this first release of iOS 12.
