iOS 12.0.1 is here to solve your current iPhone Xs bugs
It has taken Apple three weeks after the arrival of iOS 12 to release the newest update of their software. This is now available for all IOS devices, and it will help you solve any problems your iPhone Xs or Xs Max is presenting.
If you want the newest software update from Apple, you just have to go into Settings, General and Software Updates. The new versions should be available since it was released yesterday at 10 Pacific Time. This new software will solve the problem the iPhone Xs models were having with Wi-Fi connectivity and LTE speeds. We also find the solution for the charging bug. Now, we hope we don’t see any other new issues with these devices.
