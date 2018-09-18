Become a paid app developer with just $29

Jump into a lucrative career designing apps for the latest iOS 12 platform in just a matter of hours. With The Essential iOS 12 Development Bundle, you’ll have the knowledge necessary to become a paid professional programmer in just 89 hours.

The new iOS 12 will have many big changes. Make sure that your up-to-date with the new operating system for Apple iPhones by mastering essential development tools like Swift 4 and Xcode 10. You’ll even have the opportunity to create a Slack clone.

Get ready for the new iOS 12 with The Essential iOS 12 Development Bundle. At 97% off, this course bundle will only cost you $29.

by Christopher Jin