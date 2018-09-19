iOS 12 adoption slows on second day
Whenever a new version of Android comes out, we tend to know the story: it takes forever to get adopted and will likely have its greatest share of the user base by the time the version after the next is released.
For iOS, adoption tends to be fast and furious. More than half of the base will be along in weeks’ time and the maximum share it will achieve will be above 80 percent. Last year, though, proved a challenge as iOS 11 brought nasty bugs from the get-go. Adoption rates slowed after the first 48 hours and by the end of 10 days, it was only on 26 percent of devices — most of them suffering many of the same persistent issues.
We haven’t heard of any disasters just yet — we will keep an eye out for them, though — but Apple may potentially be exercising caution for the launch of iOS 12. First deployments went out on Monday and, according to records from analytis firm Mixpanel, it went out to 7.8 percent of the device base within 24 hours. As of early today, however, only an additonal 2.5 percent of users were boarded, leaving the total at 10.57 percent.
It is way too early to be calling the trends, here, but it is one worth pointing out, mentioning and monitoring as we go forth. Some blockbuster features like Group FaceTime and Alternate Appearances for Face ID seem to have been held off as many more mundane upgrades were packaged into the initial iOS 12 push. And yet, the smaller fries can just as easily cause trouble as the big fish.
