Yes, you read that right. Apple, earlier today, released iOS 12.5.5 update for older generation iPhones, including iPhone 5s and iPhone 6. The update has been released for those iPhones which do not support the latest iOS 15 update.

The list of supported devices includes the original iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Apple says that the iOS 12.5.5 update brings “important security updates” and is “recommended for all users.”

It addresses issues pertaining to maliciously crafted PDFs, web content, and apps. The company says it received reports of exploits being used in the wild, so iOS device users still running iOS 12 should update immediately. According to Bleeping Computer, one of the bugs was likely used to deploy NSO Pegasus spyware on hacked devices. Check out the official changelog from Apple.

iOS 12.5.5 Official Changelog

Click or Tap to Expand CoreGraphics Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab WebKit Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher XNU Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild. Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling. CVE-2021-30869: Erye Hernandez of Google Threat Analysis Group, Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, and Ian Beer of Google Project Zero



To install the update on your iPhone, head over to the Settings app → General → Software Update to install iOS 12.5.5.