Yes, you read that right. Apple, earlier today, released iOS 12.5.5 update for older generation iPhones, including iPhone 5s and iPhone 6. The update has been released for those iPhones which do not support the latest iOS 15 update.
The list of supported devices includes the original iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Apple says that the iOS 12.5.5 update brings “important security updates” and is “recommended for all users.”
It addresses issues pertaining to maliciously crafted PDFs, web content, and apps. The company says it received reports of exploits being used in the wild, so iOS device users still running iOS 12 should update immediately. According to Bleeping Computer, one of the bugs was likely used to deploy NSO Pegasus spyware on hacked devices. Check out the official changelog from Apple.
iOS 12.5.5 Official Changelog
To install the update on your iPhone, head over to the Settings app → General → Software Update to install iOS 12.5.5.