PSA: iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 coming today

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, be on the lookout for a software update later today. Apple announced today, at its special Apple TV+ event, that iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 will start rolling out later today.

Both platforms will offer support for the newly announced services, in addition to new Animojis (shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog), as well as Hey Siri support for the new iPads and AirPods, in addition to AirPower charging mat compatibility. Check out the iOS 12.2 release notes below, to see what you should be expecting.

iOS 12.2 provides support for Apple News+, adds the ability for Siri to play videos from your iOS device to Apple TV, and includes four new Animoji. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements. Apple News+ Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers

Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you

Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline

Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French

Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and in Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian magazines Siri Ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play any video, show, movie, sports game, or channel on Apple TV. For example, “Hey Siri, play Free Solo on my TV” Animoji Four new Animoji—owl, boar, giraffe and shark—are included for iPhone X and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch AirPlay Dedicated TV controls in Control Center and on the Lock Screen give you quick access to TV controls

AirPlay multitasking for video allows you to browse other apps, as well as play other short form audio and video files locally on your device without interrupting AirPlay

AirPlay destinations are now grouped by content type making it faster for you to find what device you want to play to Apple Pay Apple Pay Cash customers can now transfer money to their bank accounts instantly using their Visa debit cards

Wallet app now conveniently displays Apple Pay credit and debit transactions right below the card Screen Time Downtime can be configured with a different schedule for each day of the week

A new toggle enables easily turning app limits on or off temporarily Safari Website sign-in now occurs automatically after filling credentials with Password AutoFill

Warnings now appear when loading unencrypted webpages

Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default

Smart Search Field queries can now be modified by tapping the arrow icon next to search suggestions Apple Music The Browse tab shows more editorial highlights on a single page making it easier to discover new music, playlists, and more AirPods Support for new AirPods (2nd generation) This update also includes other improvements and bug fixes. This update: