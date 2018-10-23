iOS 12.1 will improve selfie quality on iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr

Apple has, for the most part, always said that it was not using any filters for its selfies. This is something Samsung, Huawei, and most of its competitors is employing. However, on the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr, when you take a selfie with the front-facing camera, most often than not you will get a result that is smoother than expected. “Beautygate” is what the media is referring to, and it will go away o iPhones.

According to a recent The Verge report, Apple will fix this when it will start rolling out iOS 12.1. The report claims that “iOS 12.1 will fix a bug in its smart HDR camera system that resulted in smoother-looking photos taken by the front camera on the iPhone XS and XR“. The way things currently are, Smart HDR is choosing a frame for HDR processing that is wrong during taking selfies.

It is choosing a frame with longer shutter speed which results not only in smoother frames and details, but often times blur. That’s because the webcam doesn’t have optical image stabilization. What it should be doing is choosing a frame with shorter shutter speed, hence clearer, with less blur. According to the report, iOS 12.1 will fix this, and devices will choose the “sharpest base frame for the HDR merge when taking selfies”.