iOS 12.1 arrives today with Group FaceTime, new emoji, and more

New iPads and MacBooks are not the only thing Apple will reveal today. As a reminder, at 10AM EST, Apple will be holding its second special event this fall (after the September iPhone Xs event) where we are expecting to see the new 2018 iPads and MacBooks. However, today is also the day when Apple will release iOS 12.1 as a free software update for iPhones and iPads.

iOS 12.1 is going to be a significant update. It is expected to bring Group FaceTime and new emoji, as well as Depth Control in Camera Preview, and Dual SIM Support for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. In addition to all these new features, the software update is also expected to bring some performance improvements and bugfixes. Among the most annoying bugs that will probably be crushed by iOS 12.1 is the “beauty-gate” issue. This is what most users were complaining about regarding the front-facing camera on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Additionally, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software updates are also expected in order to keep up with iOS. There’s a high probability that Apple will also push live watchOS 5.1, tvOS 12.1, and macOS 10.14.1.