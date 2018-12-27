Android

DON’T Download iOS 12.1.2, Galaxy S10 Plus leaks | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple recently pushed out iOS 12.1.2 to fix patent conflicts with Qualcomm but the update has some major issues. New iPad Mini case leaks have emerged showing similarities with the new iPad Pros. New Galaxy S10+ leaks proffer that the screen alone will be the same size as the Galaxy Note 7. Huawei announced a special edition Nova 4 and Mate 20 Pro to commemorate 200 million shipped smartphones for 2018. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed