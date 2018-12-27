DON’T Download iOS 12.1.2, Galaxy S10 Plus leaks | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple recently pushed out iOS 12.1.2 to fix patent conflicts with Qualcomm but the update has some major issues. New iPad Mini case leaks have emerged showing similarities with the new iPad Pros. New Galaxy S10+ leaks proffer that the screen alone will be the same size as the Galaxy Note 7. Huawei announced a special edition Nova 4 and Mate 20 Pro to commemorate 200 million shipped smartphones for 2018. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.



