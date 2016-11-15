While tech snobs have long eschewed skeumorphism in their taste for smartphone user interfaces, humankind has apparently opted to “save the peach butt.”

Yes, we’re talking about sexual innuendos in your emoji because sexting is a thing people do. No, we’re not talking about the eggplant. Go look it up if you don’t know what that vegetable stands for. Now settle down, kids.

Since time immemorial (ahem, 2010 when the Unicode Consortium issued its sixth revision to its emoji list), Apple and numerous other tech companies have designed their interpretations of the peach emoji as a fruit shaped a little like a human posterior — a pointy bottom stemming well-defined cleavage between the “cheeks” of the drupe (that’s stone fruit to you). It has remained that way for the likes of HTC, Samsung and others (not LG, unfortunately) since then. Users of iOS 10.1.1 still see a butt-like emoji for the peach.

But for the first iOS 10.2 beta, a surprise: skeumorphism was traded in for a completely rotund anti-berry with a more subtle crease and colors truer to life. And the internet went wild.

It is in this situation, thus, that we find the third beta of iOS 10.2 to feature a most welcome change. While the more realistic shading of the peach remained, the shape had been reverted to its butty butt-butt greatness. And the website you see here, among others you see elsewhere, is telling you about this. Because 2016.

Hooray for butts. Sext well, my friends.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite aims to handle media consumption on a budget
Samsung’s new entry-level offering – Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – starts at $159, with market availability set to commence June 10 onwards in the US.
Samsung triple foldable
Your next Samsung foldable could look like this, and it’s awesome!
Samsung Display showcased a new type of OLED panel that can fold in multiple ways, a slidable phone, as well as a 17-inch foldable laptop.
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 is NO Mid-Ranger, MAJOR Mac mini Revamp & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the processor in the upcoming Google Pixel 6, the alleged Mac mini redesign, and more.