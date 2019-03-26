Goldman Sachs hints at international Apple Card availability

Yesterday Apple introduced, among other things, the Apple Card, it’s new take on your “healthier financial life”. You can catch up on the news, if you missed it, by reading about the Apple Card here. At the event, Apple said that the Apple Card will be available in the United States later this summer.

However, Goldman Sachs, Apple’s partner behind the Apple Card, alongside MasterCard, is hinting towards a possible international availability.

With that product (Apple Card) we are going to start in the U.S. but over time, absolutely, we will be thinking of international opportunities for it — Richard Gnodde, CEO Goldman Sachs International

After rolling it out in the U.S. this summer, Goldman Sachs wants to tackle Europe, beginning with Germany. “But we really want to get this business here in the U.K. up and running and certainly we have got some time to spend here before we move there”, he added.

If the expansion will happen, we’re pretty sure Apple will make a big announcement, possibly at the fall iPhone event.