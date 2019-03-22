iOS

There are some interesting discounts for Apple products at Best Buy

iPhone Xs Max charging

Best Buy may be the place for you, well if you’re looking to get yourself a new Apple device. They have recently launched a 3-day sale. You can find important discounts on iPhone X, MacBook Pro, and several iPad models.

The first thing you need to do is get a free My Best Buy Membership. After that, you can start choosing what device you want to buy. the 3-day sale has started today and you can find the 13” and 15” MacBook Pros starting at $1,499.99, which translates to $400 off. You can also find the iPhone X unlocked with 64GB for $700, that’s $200 off. Finally, you can also find $200 and $300 dollars off the 10.5” iPad Pro that are being sold for $600 and $700 depending on whether you wanted the 256GB or the 512GB version. The iPad mini has a $100 discount. Now, you just have to choose what you need.

