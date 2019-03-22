There are some interesting discounts for Apple products at Best Buy

Best Buy may be the place for you, well if you’re looking to get yourself a new Apple device. They have recently launched a 3-day sale. You can find important discounts on iPhone X, MacBook Pro, and several iPad models.

The first thing you need to do is get a free My Best Buy Membership. After that, you can start choosing what device you want to buy. the 3-day sale has started today and you can find the 13” and 15” MacBook Pros starting at $1,499.99, which translates to $400 off. You can also find the iPhone X unlocked with 64GB for $700, that’s $200 off. Finally, you can also find $200 and $300 dollars off the 10.5” iPad Pro that are being sold for $600 and $700 depending on whether you wanted the 256GB or the 512GB version. The iPad mini has a $100 discount. Now, you just have to choose what you need.