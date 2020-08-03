The Pixel 4a has finally made its long-delayed, highly-anticipated debut, and Google didn’t disappoint with the overall package that comes at a pretty sweet price tag of $349. What you get for the price includes a super clean Android interface with some neat (and exclusive) features, a compact build, the vaunted Pixel camera experience and decent firepower.

Interested yet? The phone will start shipping August 20 onwards, but you can already pre-order it, in an unlocked state. And to make it easy for users, the Pixel 4a only comes in a single black shade and a sole 128GB storage configuration. And to make it clear early on, the Pixel 4a is a 4G-only device, so you don’t have to worry about 5G network availability in your locale.

Right now, you can pre-order the Pixel 4a from Amazon, where it is currently listed at $389, but you also get a fabric case that comes in three colors. Over at BestBuy, the new Google device is available at $349.99 unlocked. However, if you choose to unlock it immediately post purchase, the device will cost $299.99 for Verizon and AT&T subscribers, while AT&T customers can get it for $249.99 with an offer. The Google Store is also offering it for $349 in the US.

Let’s talk a bit about the device here. Yes, the Snapdragon 730G powering it is not the most powerful chipset around, but considering the bloatware-free software of the device and how the Pixel 3a also ran smoothly on a mid-range SoC, you likely won’t come across any stutters. As for the camera hardware, the Pixel 4a packs a single 12.2MP sensor at the back that is backed both by OIS and EIS.

Plus, it also brings features such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot and Night Sight with astrophotography among others. On the front, you’ll get an 8MP selfie snapper. There is a rather small-ish 3,140mAh battery, but thankfully, you get support for 18W fast charging. Notably, the Pixel 4a packs an OLED display that measures 5.81-inch diagonally and offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, complete with a hole-punch housing the front camera.