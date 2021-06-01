At the Computex 2021 trade show, Intel has announced two new additions to the lineup of 11th Gen Intel Core processors in the form of Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. Plus, the company has also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences – the Intel 5G Solution 5000.

The new processors deliver up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) in high-volume thin-and-light designs, which is an industry first. These are designed for slim and light laptops. Moreover, they support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and are claimed to deliver 25 percent overall application performance over the competition.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” said Chris Walker, corporate vice president and general manager of mobility client platforms at Intel.

The new Core i7-1195G7 gets Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and its fastest core can go up to 5GHz. According to Intel, when compared to Ryzen 7 5800U processor its offering is 93 percent faster for video editing,136 percent faster for Adobe Lightroom Photo Merge, 98 percent faster for Adobe Premiere Pro Scene Detect, 82 percent faster for DaVinci Resolve, and 156 percent faster for Cyberlink Power Director.

On the other hand, the Core i5-1155G7 comes with a 2.5GHz base frequency and 4.5GHz Max single-core turbo frequency. The new processor will be available in more than 60 laptops before year-end. Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and more will launch laptops with the latest processor.

As for Intel 5G Solutions 5000, it is an M.2 module, which is said to serve as an easy way for manufacturers to add 5G support to their products. It is certified for 5G use with carriers across the globe. Moreover, it is said to deliver five times faster speeds as compared to its Gigabit LTE technology for laptops (up to 4.7 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.25 Gbps). The module has been designed in partnership with MediaTek since Intel has already sold most of its modem business to Apple.

Source