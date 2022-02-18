We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Intel's first discrete Arc GPUs for desktop will launch in Q2 2022

By Sanuj Bhatia February 18, 2022, 3:00 am
Intel forayed into discrete GPUs with its Arc brand last year. At CES 2022, Intel announced that Arc GPUs for laptops were available from Q1 2022. The company didn't provide any update for the availability of its first generation of graphics cards for desktops and workstations then.

Intel has now announced that Arc GPUs for desktops will be available from Q2 2022. In addition, the company has also revealed that workstation graphics cards will only be available until Q3 2022.

Project Endgame

Intel also introduced its upcoming "Project Endgame" service. Not a lot is known right now but Intel says customers will be able to access Intel’s graphics cards for an "always-accessible, low-latency computing experience." It seems that Intel will allow users to rent GPUs in the cloud, but it could also be Intel's NVIDIA GeForce Now competitor.

For now, no other details have been revealed — there's no information about the Project Endgame's pricing, launch date, whether it'll be gaming-focused or not. The company does, however, say that the service will be available arrive sometime later this year.

intel arc gpu roadmap Source: Intel (via The Verge)

Third Generation Arc GPUs

Lastly, Intel also revealed that it has started working on its third-gen "Celestial" Arc GPUs. The company says that the third-gen "Celestial" Arc GPUs will "address the ultra-enthusiast segment." For reference, Intel is yet to fully release its first-gen Arc GPU in the market, but the company has already started working on the third-gen GPUs. So, it might be a while before "Celestial" Arc GPUs hit the market.

Via: The Verge

