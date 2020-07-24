Intel has revealed its earnings for the second quarter of 2020. It also announced that its 7nm CPUs are being delayed by another 6 months and may now release in late 2022 or early 2023. The company’s yields for the 7nm process are now 12 months behind the company’s originally planned roadmap target.

According to Box Swan, Intel CEO, the company found a “defect mode” in its 7nm process. This caused yield degradation issues. It resulted in the investment of “contingency plans.” These plans also included third part foundries for its upcoming 7nm Ponte Vecchio GPUs, which are Intel’s first discrete graphics cards. The company said they will arrive in late 2021 or early 2022, which is yet another delay from the original 2021 launch.

Moreover, Intel will be launching its 7nm server CPUs (Granite Rapids) in 2023 that was originally listed for launch in 2022. In contrast, the company’s competitor AMD has already made the shift to 7nm.

