Intel's 12th-Gen Alder Lake-P might be 50% faster than Apple M1 Max, leaked benchmark suggests

The last couple of months have been all about computing and new PC components. First, Apple introduced its new 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The chips boast highly-improved performance in comparison to the already-fast Apple M1 chip, let alone x86 chips from Intel and AMD. Then, a couple of weeks later, Intel introduced its 12th-generation Alder Lake chips with a similar architecture as ARM-based Apple M-series chips with multiple performance cores and efficiency cores.

Even though Intel's 12th generation chips are yet to be available in the market, the popular reporting website Notebook Check has reported what appears to be the benchmarks of Intel's 12th-gen chipset. And from what the website says, it leaves Apple M1 Max and even AMD Cezanne Zen 3 "in the dust." An MSI laptop has been spotted running on an Intel Core i7-12700H processor.

As a refresher, Intel Core i7-12700H chipset features six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. According to a report, the Intel Core i7-12700H processor will come with "three energy modes, including U15 (12 watts to 20 watts), U28 (20W to 28W), and H45 (35W to 45W)." The report also adds that there might a "H55 variant with a higher TDP" which will improve CPU performance even further.

Coming to the benchmark tests, the tests include scores for both the Cinebench versions — the R20 and R23. It reveals both the single-core and multi-core performance of the Intel 12th gen chipset, and it is not what you would've expected.

According to Notebook Check, the Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake chip scored 689 points in single-thread operations. It beat previous-gen Intel 11th core chipset by 12% and the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX by 21%. Similarly, in the multi-core test, Alder Lake-P scored 7,158 points beating AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and both M1 Max chip. In Cinebench R23 benchmark, the Intel 12th get chip beat Apple's M1 Max chip by 49%, scoring an impressive 18,501 points. The detailed comparison of Cinebench benchmark scores have been attached above (via Neowin). Taking a look at the scores, it's clear that Intel's 12th gen chipset has beaten Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX in every single aspect, at least in Cinebench benchmark tests.

At last, the report does say that the benchmark is "still unofficial information" and the readers should take them with "some skepticism". Despite the benchmark being not confirmed, the 12th-gen Intel chips have got us excited and made us intrigued on how the new Intel chips can perform against Apple's and AMD's latest chips.

Via: Digital Trends, Neowin | Source: Notebook Check