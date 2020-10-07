Barely a few weeks after the first wave of laptops powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core processors started hitting the market, the company is now moving towards it next avenue – desktops. Intel has so far been silent about its plans regarding 11th Gen desktop-class processors, but has finally made a brief announcement that acts more like a teaser for a bigger reveal to come. In a Medium post , John Bonini – Intel’s VP and GM of Client Computing Group Desktop, Workstations and Gaming – revealed that 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors falling under the Rocket Lake family will arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

While Bonini didn’t delve into details such as performance improvements or new capabilities, he did mention that Intel’s 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors will offer support for the new PCIe 4.0 standard. “It’ll be another fantastic processor for gaming, and we’re excited to disclose more details in the near future.,” he added. Right now, official details are slim, but there are few leaks floating around that give us an idea of what to expect.

As per a VideoCardz report, the Rocket Lake-S family will reportedly be the last lineup of processors based on the 14nm process and will reportedly debut in March next year. However, don’t expect a huge jump after that, as Intel has reportedly pushed back its 7nm plans to 2022. Also, the Rocket Lake-S processors will reportedly employ the Cypress Cove architecture and will come with the Intel Xe graphics akin to the Tiger Lake processors. The series will reportedly peak at 8 cores (16 threads) with a maximum TDP of 125W.

As per an alleged Geekbench listing (via Twitter / @_rogame), one of the upcoming Rocket Lake processors will offer a peak clock speed of up to 4.8GHz. Other rumored upgrades include Thunderbolt 4 support, attached Intel optane memory, increased DDR4 speeds, Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.0 compatibility. The upcoming 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake processors will reportedly go against AMD’s Zen 3-based family that is rumored to go official in the next few weeks.