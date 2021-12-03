Intel wants to partner with TSMC to avoid delays due to Apple 3nm chips

Intel wants to develop a closer relationship with TSMC to help the company secure the next generation of 3nm chipsets that are expected to be released sometime in 2023. The new partnership would help Intel produce all the chips it needs, and without any delays that would affect its business and users.

We reported yesterday that TSMC is testing the brand new 3nm chips and the new process required to develop the new platform. The new 3nm process will allow both Intel and Apple to develop and customize their own chips, which will be placed in future Mac computers, desktops, and laptops.

According to new reports by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), high-level Intel executives plan to visit TSMC in Taiwan to discuss how the company will be able to produce all of the required chips. The visit by Intel is expected to take place sometime in mid-December this year.

Apple is one of the biggest, most popular, and most important players in this field as TSMC produces most of the chips for the iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. TSMC benefits a lot from Apple’s business, and it’s important for the chipmaker to please all sides, without impacting other partners as it could result in billions of lost revenue.

Apple is currently in the process of switching from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon, called the M-Series, which is currently one of the most advanced and powerful chips on the market. Intel is planning on developing its own SoCs on the 3nm technology, which will help the company produce more power-efficient and powerful chips for both its business partners and general customers. It remains to be seen if TSMC can meet with both Intel’s and Apple’s chip demands at the same time, without having a negative impact on either business’ future chips and operations.