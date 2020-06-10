After showcasing dual-screen and foldable PC prototypes at CES 2020, Intel has today launched the processors that will power such form factors in the years to come. Welcome ‘Lakefield‘, Intel’s new processors that utilize the in-house hybrid CPU architecture to deliver the desired mix of performance scalability and raw power.

The new Intel Core i3-L13G4 and Core i5-L16G7 use the 10nm Sunny Cove core and leverage the Foveros 3D stacking technology to reduce the package size. They are also the first to utilize native dual internal display pipes, which makes them an ideal solution for foldable and dual-screen PCs.

Intel says the Lakefield processors are the “smallest to deliver Intel Core performance and full Windows compatibility” for innovative PC form factors by offering a 56% smaller package area for up to 47% smaller board size. They will first appear in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable PC and the Samsung Galaxy Book S ultrabook that will hit the shelves later this month.

Here are a few key details of the two new Intel Lakefield processors:

Intel Core i5-L16G7Intel Core i3-L13G4
GraphicsIntel UHD GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Cores / Threads5 / 55 / 5
Graphics (EUs)6448
Cache4MB4MB
TDP7W7W
Base Frequency1.4 GHz0.8 GHz
Max Single Core Turbo Frequency3 GHz2.8 GHz
Max All Core Turbo Frequency1.8 GHz1.3 GHz
Peak Graphics FrequencyUp to 0.5 GHzUp to 0.5 GHz
MemoryLPDDR4X-4267LPDDR4X-4267

Source: Intel

