Intel has today lifted the wraps from its 11th Gen Tiger Lake mobile processors for thin and light laptops, featuring the new Xe graphics. The chipmaker is launching a total of nine SKUs across the Core i3, Core i5, and the Core i7 range, all of which will appear in laptops from Samsung, Acer, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo among other brands in the holiday season.

The processors employ Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process and also serve as the launch platform the new Willow Cove architecture. The company is touting over 20% improvement in CPU performance and twice the graphics prowess, thanks to the new integrated Xe graphics architecture. Additionally, Intel says users can expect 5x better AI performance with new DP4a instructions on the GPU. Talking about raw figures, Intel says the new mobile processors will reach a clock speed of up to 4.8GHz.

Other upgrades introduced by the new 11th gen Tiger Lake mobile processors include support for Thunderbolt 4 standard with USB 4.0 compliance and Wi-Fi 6 that promises 3x faster connectivity. Intel says the new silicon is also the first mobile processor with PCIe Gen 4 enabling direct SSD attached with up with 32 Gbps output and display support for up to four 4K monitors.

More notably, Intel is highlighting the gaming prowess of its Xe graphics, marking the first time that the company’s integrated solution is going head-to-head against AMD in that department. Intel says that an 11th Gen processor with integrated Xe GPU performs better than a 10th gen Intel processor with a discrete NVIDIA MX-series graphics and those from AMD. Here are some of the comparisons Intel showcased:

GRID game comparison

Gear Tactics game comparison

Intel has also introduced the Intel Evo certification platform and here’s how the company defines it:

“Intel introduces the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second-edition specification and key experiences of the Project Athena innovation program on Sept. 2, 2020. All Intel Evo platform designs are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, feature best-in-class wireless and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), and deliver exceptional audio and display to make each experience premium.”

Source: Intel