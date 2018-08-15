Your Intel chip could be affected by three new flaws

Intel will introduce its 8th generation Core i9, i7, and i5 chips on October 1st, as we’ve recently heard. Until then, however, the company needs to deal with another set of security-related issues. At the beginning of the year, researchers discovered flaws inside Intel chips that could enable hackers to steal sensitive information. The vulnerability was so widedespread that nearly every device running on chips from Intel, AMD, and ARM was affected.

On Tuesday, Intel announced that it discovered three new possible flaws of its microprocessors. These could be exploited by hackers to gain access to data residing in the computer memory. AMD said that it was not affected by the Intel flaws discovered.

However, “we are not aware of reports that any of these methods have been used in real-world exploits, but this further underscores the need for everyone to adhere to security best practices“, Intel said. The chip-maker already release updates to mitigate and limit the effects of vulnearbilities. It will continue doing so in order to best protect its customers.

If you want to get technical, head over to Intel’s blog to learn everything the company discloses about the issue.