Intel wants to sell its smartphone modem business, as Apple didn’t buy it

Intel decided to exit the 5G smartphone business shortly after Apple and Qualcomm buried the hatchet and entered into a licensing and supply agreement. Taking it one step further, the chip-maker, according to a recent report, is trying to sell its 5G smartphone business. What’s even more interesting is that Intel has been allegedly in talks with Apple since summer of last year, with the iPhone-maker considering purchasing part of Intel’s modem business.

Negotiations stopped reportedly due to the Apple-Qualcomm settlement, but the report suggests that Apple might still be interested in acquiring the smartphone modem business from Intel, alongside other companies Intel is filtering through with the help of Goldman Sachs.

The report mentions that Intel’s smartphone modem business is losing $1 billion annually, and a possible acquisition will include the entire package: staff, patents, and designs.