We saw the latest M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro getting a $100 discount earlier today, but that doesn’t mean that the Intel-powered version isn’t getting some love. We kept on looking for deals, and we found that you can get a $200 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. However, things don’t end there, as you will also see an extra $49 discount at checkout, meaning that you can get your new laptop for $1,750. The 512GB storage option is also getting a nice discount, as you can get one for $1,699 with $199 savings.

Now, there’s another option for those looking to save some bucks on a laptop. If you’re OK with getting a refurbished device, you can save up to $220 off the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display. An Intel Core i5 processor powers it, and you get 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage to complete the package.

Now, you can also check out other deals that will make your Mac-life a bit more convenient. First, you must consider a stand for your laptop, as it will help to raise your display to a more comfortable viewing angle. The Twelve South HiRise for MacBook stand can be yours for $56 with $24 savings or grab a more affordable stand for $11, as the SOQOOL Computer Stand Riser is getting a $29 discount, that’s 73 percent off its regular $40 price tag.

While you’re checking those out, you will also have to consider getting yourself a new dock for your laptop. The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro features Dual 4K @60Hz, 40Gbps transfer speeds, 85W upstream charging for $290, or get the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core that features Dual 4K @60Hz, 40Gbps transfer speeds, 60W charging, and the best part, a $30.46 discount that leaves it available for $139.53. However, the best option for those looking to spend less is the Twelve South StayGo that’s selling for $73.45 with $26 savings.

