Intel is investing $20 billion in the largest semiconductor site in the world in Ohio

Intel announced its plans to spend at least $20 billion on a new semiconductor plant in New Albany, Ohio. Upon competition, the site will be the largest semiconductor site in the world, and construction is expected to start later this year with plans to open later in 2025.

The initial plan includes two factories, and the planning stage is already well underway. The new fab will deliver chips to computers, vehicles, and many more products. The official statement says that “Ohio will be home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site location in 40 years.”

The new factories will create more than 3,000 new Intel jobs, and there will be 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the three years. The site will span across 1,000 acres, and it could even expand to 2,000 acres with eight fabs, revealed by an interview with Time. Intel is also planning on investing up to $100 billion over the next decade and $100 million with local education institutions, such as universities, colleges, and more, to foster new talent.

“As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and to support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus, the “mega-site” can accommodate a total of eight chip factories – also known as “fabs” – as well as support operations and ecosystem partners. At full buildout, the total investment in the site could grow to as much as $100 billion over the next decade, making it one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world.”

TSMC and Samsung, two of the largest competitors to Intel, have also announced plans to make new plants in the US in Arizona and Texas in the coming years.