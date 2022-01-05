Intel introduces third-gen Evo platform, provides update on Arc GPU availability

Along with unveiling the new 12th Gen Alder Lake chips, Intel also announced a new update to its Intel Evo with the launch of Intel Evo 3rd Gen. The new requirements added focuses on better video calls and expands support for foldable designs as well as powerful laptops.

Intel Evo-certified laptops have to provide certain features in order to be called Intel Evo-certified. These include nine hours of “real-world” battery life, waking from sleep in less than a second, fast charging over USB C, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 support, full HD display, backlit keyboard, and several others (check all in the screenshot attached below).

As for the Intel Evo 3rd Gen, the new certification standard adds a new “intelligent collaboration” requirement which required high-quality video calls. This will require laptop manufacturers to implement at least a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and use AI audio enhancement to cut down on background noise. “In the spec, we’re adding new technologies to the platform including Intel Wi-Fi 6E, background dynamic noise reduction using the AI engine built right into the platform,” Intel said.

Arc Update

Lastly, Intel also announced that it is shipping its Arc GPU device-makers. The company showed off the Alienware X17 laptop with Intel's discrete laptop GPU. "Together with our partners, we will launch more than 50 mobile and desktop designs all using Arc," Intel said. Intel says the partners include Acer, Asus, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, and NEC.

However, Intel still isn't saying a word about when the first computers with Intel’s Arc GPUs will be shipping. The company isn't even telling if the customers will be able to integrate these discrete GPUs into their gaming rigs like they're able to with NVIDIA GPUs. Similarly, there's no word on pricing either.