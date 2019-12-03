Author
Tags

Apple acquired the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business back in July. Now the chipmaker has officially announced that it has completed the sale of the majority of its smartphone modem business to Apple.

This transaction, valued at $1 billion, was announced on July 25, 2019. As previously disclosed, this transaction enables Intel to focus on developing technology for 5G networks while retaining the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, internet of things devices and autonomous vehicles.

Intel press release

For Apple, ownership of Intel will allow the company to focus better on its connected device efforts, and source some of them to the now in-house division. It will also allow Apple to depend less on its suppliers (currently Qualcomm), as the company will become more efficient and independent.

According to reports, the first Intel-made 5G modem to be used in an iPhone will likely see the light of day in 2022.

Source: Intel

You May Also Like
LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ getting Android 10 update

A stable, most probably final, version of Android 10 is rolling out as an update to the LG G8 ThinQ, according to several reports.
modular foldable RAZR

Foldable Motorola RAZR + Moto Mods = Modular foldable RAZR next year?

Published in August, a patent application describes a clamshell foldable smartphone which could be enhanced with modules, pretty much like Moto Mods before.

mini LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro now predicted to arrive next year

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts that Apple will start using mini LED displays in its devices in late 2020. Check out the report!