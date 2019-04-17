Following up on the news that surprised everyone of Apple and Qualcomm settling their dispute and signing agreements, comes a new report that suggests Intel is exiting the 5G smartphone modem business. Apple has been using Intel modem chips since its relationship with Qualcomm deteriorated. As part of their recent deal, one of the agreement the two companies signed was a supply agreement.

The report suggests that Intel will continue to invest in 5G infrastructure, but will move away from 5G smartphone chips, and will no longer deliver on those scheduled for 2020.

We are very excited about the opportunity in 5G and the ‘cloudification’ of the network, but in the smartphone modem business it has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and positive returns — Intel CEO Bob Swan

“However, Intel will also complete an assessment of the opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, internet of things devices and other data-centric devices”, DigiTimes reports.