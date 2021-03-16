Intel has just launched its 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S processors that include new SKUs for the Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 processors. The latest Intel offerings are based on the new Cypress Cove architecture, although the fabrication process is still 14nm. The key improvements include a peak boost frequency of an impressive 5.3 GHz, 19% improvement in instructions per cycle, new Gen12 Iris Xe graphics that offer a 50% upgrade in graphics performance compared to its 10th Gen Intel CPU counterpart, and 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes.

The 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Intel processors also bring support for faster DDR4 3200MHz memory to the table, alongside integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 for faster transfer. Other key upgrades include discrete Wi-Fi 6E (3 times faster connection and with 40% higher peak data rates), and new overclocking features (Intel Performance Maximizer, Intel Extreme Tuning Utility, Intel Extreme Memory Profile). Plus, they offer enhanced HDMI 2.0 capabilities, allowing users to drive up to three 4K panels simultaneously (or a pair of 5K screens) at 60Hz refresh rate.

Now, coming to processors, the Core i9-11900K sits at the top of the food chain, packing 8 cores and offering a boost frequency of 5.3GHz. Driven alongside the Intel UHD Graphics 750 based on the Xe design, it will set you back by $539. A notch below is the Core i7 family headlined by the 8-core i7-11700K CPU that offers a peak frequency of 5.0GHz. Intel is obviously targeting the gaming segment here and would aim to beat AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series processors on raw single-core scores and overclocking figures.

Coming to the Core i5 series, this one has the most diverse set of options, although it downgrades the number of cores to 6. At the top is Core i5-11600K that delivers a turbo boost frequency of 4.9GHz. The Core i5 family starts at $182 and goes all the way up to $262. The new 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake-S Intel desktop processor and compatible motherboards are now available starting today.