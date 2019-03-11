Research: Intel CPU shortage to become worse in Q2 2019

It’s been a while since we wrote about Intel, and its chips shortages. The last time we reported on the matter was in January, when a report suggested that more and more computer manufacturers are turning to AMD, Intel’s main competitor, in order to deal with the shortage of Intel chips. According to a fresh report, “shortages of Intel’s CPUs are expected to worsen in the second quarter compared to the first“.

Digitimes Research expects Intel CPUs’ supply gap to shrink to 2-3% in the first quarter with Core i3 taking over Core i5 as the series hit hardest by shortages

The report suggests that the shortages started in August last year, with major manufacturers like Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard, and Dell experiencing 5% supply gaps. Apple is being mentioned as one of the companies affected as well, with its recent MacBook line-up which is using the 14nm Amber Lake Intel processor. While the chip-maker is sorting out its production capacity, AMD is expected to grow in the meantime.

You can read more in the report at the source link below.