Intel unveils new 12th Gen Alder Lake chips to take on Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen

It's a day of showing off new chipsets at CES 2022. As AMD revealed their new Ryzen 6000 CPUs, Intel showcased its own innovations at its Altogether Wonderful CES 2022 event. The company showcased new 12th Gen Alder Lake KS-series chipsets for desktop, Intel Alder Lake H-series CPUs for laptops, Intel Evo 3rd Gen, and more.

12th Gen Alder Lake KS-series desktop CPUs

Intel unveiled 12th Gen chipsets not too long ago. Intel followed the trend of new chipset design by dividing the chipset's cores into performance and efficiency cores. Following the launch, Intel introduced a new Intel 12th Gen KS-series Desktop Processor with the capability of going up to 5.5GHz on multi-core performance.

This processor takes performance to all new heights it has a whopping 5.5 gigahertz single-core turbo right out of the box. And with optimizations for performance cores, we can get above five gigahertz on multi-core performance.

Intel says the new Core i9-12900HK is “the fastest mobile processor. Ever.” The company claims this chipset can outperform both AMD’s Ryzen 5900HX and Apple’s M1 Max. The company then showcased a number of benchmark results showing the new chips outperforming M1 Max and AMD chips.

Intel Alder Lake H-series CPUs for mobile laptops

Intel is also bringing the H-series Alder Lake processors to laptops with CES 2022. These laptops feature up to 14 cores and up to 5GHz performance. Intel claims the new "12 Gen H-series delivers up to 40% higher performance than our prior generation." The company showcased Hitman 3 running side-by-side on a 12th Gen H-series processor and AMD with the former pushing out 49% better frame rate performance. 5.0Ghz clock speed is only available in the i9-12900H processor with other less powerful i7 and i5 models dropping to 4.7Ghz and 4.5Ghz respectively.

I’m thrilled to announce that starting today we’re bringing our new hybrid architecture two performance laptops with a launch of eight brand new 12 Gen H-Series mobile processors with up to 14 cores and clock speeds up to five gigahertz. Our 12 Gen H-series delivers up to 40% higher performance than our prior generation. The result is the world’s best mobile gaming platform period.

All the new 12th Gen chipsets announced today also feature Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, PCIe 4.0, and support for DDR5 memory. In addition, Intel has also announced that U-series low power chipsets for 'modern thin and light' and P-series chips with P-core and E-core designs are in the works. Intel doesn't reveal when laptops with these new CPUs will be available. The company is only saying that they’ll arrive later this year.

Via: The Verge