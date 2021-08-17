Intel is joining the GPU hype train with the launch of its new Arc series. The company known for making CPUs is entering the GPU space with the launch of a new Arc brand that will cover both the hardware and software powering Intel’s high-end discrete GPUs. The company says the first products powered by Arc will be available in Q1 2022. It will be a GPU with the codename “Alchemist,” previously known as DG2.

The first Arc card will be a follow-up to Intel’s DG1 — a card similar to NVIDIA’s old GeForce GTX 1030 built only for “system builders.” While Intel hasn’t released any spec sheet of its upcoming GPU, the company has released a teaser video that shows an early prototype version of Intel Arc GPU running modern games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Psychonauts 2, Metro Exodus, and more.

Intel Arc will be based on the company’s Xe-HPG microarchitecture, which is a combination of the work Intel has been putting into its Xe-LP, HP, and HPC microarchitecture. They will be capable of mesh shading, variable-rate shading, video upscaling, and most importantly — the trend of 2021 — ray tracing. The GPU will also have an Intel alternative to NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology.

“The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere,” says Intel’s Roger Chandler. “We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year.”

While the company hasn’t announced proper pricing or availability of its first-gen GPU cards, it has already announced the future codenames of the Arc GPUs. Intel says its next-gen cards will be named “Battlemage,” “Celestial,” and “Druid.”

At the time when other companies like NVIDIA and AMD are, somehow, tackling the short GPU supplies, it’ll be interesting to see how Intel battles it now that the shortage has extended to the year 2022. What are your thoughts on Intel Arc? Are you interested in getting Intel’s first consumer GPU? Let us know in the comments section below!