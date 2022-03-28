Intel Arc Alchemist GPU for gaming laptops to be unveiled later this week, first laptops coming soon

Intel forayed into the discrete GPU market segment with the announcement of Arc graphics card brand last year. However, none of the GPUs were available in the market yet. Intel has now announced its first discrete Arc Alchemist GPUs are launching on March 30, 2022, at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET), and the first laptops with Arc GPU will launch soon.

Intel had previously confirmed that the first set of discrete GPUs will be available in Q1 2022. Intel is sticking to its word and a third player will finally enter the GPU market at the end of this month. The Alchemist GPUs are based on Intel's high-performance Xe-HPG architecture and are said to be a genuine alternative to AMD and NVIDIA.

Intel says that GPUs will first be available for laptops. However, the first set of GPUs is said to power budget-segment laptops and not gaming laptops. GPUs for desktops are said to arrive next quarter. Intel is reportedly facing software issues with Arc GPUs for desktops but expects them to be resolved by the launch.

The company also adds that "OEM devices featuring Arc GPUs will be launched by the end of this month”. Previous rumors have suggested that Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Acer Swift X will be one of the first devices to be powered by the new Intel GPUs. What are your expectations from Intel's first discrete GPUs? Would you be interested in buying laptops with Intel GPUs? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Screen Rant