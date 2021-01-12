Intel took the virtual stage at CES 2021 to announce a new range of processors including the 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors for gaming laptops, which is based on the 10nm process. The three new 11th Gen H-series mobile processors announced at CES 2021 include the Core i7-11375H Special Edition, Core i7-11370H and the Core i5-11300H. All of these pack four cores. The company also announced 11th Gen Core vPro processors based on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin transistors. These are designed for laptops. It launched the Core vPro platform and Intel Evo vPro platform, both with a focus on hardware-based security.

Intel is focusing on making [the PC] the best tool for people to stay connected, and do the things that matter most to them. The result is more than 500 new designs for laptops and desktops that will come to market in 2021. Performance matters, not just when plugged in. But when unplugged and on battery. Intel VP Josh Newman

Intel says it is focusing on “what matters most to business users.” They are looking at performance and experience on the applications that matter most to them, which include productivity, collaboration, and creation. The Intel Evo vPRo is a laptop-based platform for business users. The new chips are also said to be 23% faster compared to their competition when using apps like Microsoft Office 365. These are also said to have 50% faster office productivity while on a video conference call.

The company says more than 60 new laptops from top manufacturers will be available this year. They will combine the security and manageability of vPro and the mobility of the Intel Evo. Intel also announced Intel Evo Chromebooks. These processors will be powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics and will sport integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E.

The Evo vPro platform includes features such as Intel Hardware Shield for security, Intel Stable IT Platform Program for long-term stability, Intel Active Management Technology for remote management and more.