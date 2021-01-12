Intel has made a slew of announcements today its CES 2021 keynote, but one of the biggest revelations was the debut of a new line of processors. Yes, Intel today lifted the covers from its 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors that will power the next wave of slim gaming laptops in 2021. Intel has announced two new H-series processors – three actually – if you consider the special edition model thrown into the mix, all of which are based on the 10nm process.

10nm process, up to 5GHz clock speed, PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 support

The three new 11th Gen H-series mobile processors announced today include the Core i7-11375H Special Edition, Core i7-11370H and the Core i5-11300H, all of which pack four cores. Intel is labeling them H35, likely because their TDP peaks at a rather low 35W, and not in the 40W range you would expect for gaming-centric Intel silicon. Here’s a quick breakdown of the three new Intel mobile processors:

Tap to view full-sized image in a new tab (Image: Intel)

It is worth noting here that the Core i7-11375H touches a boost clock speed of 5GHz, which is unheard of in the world of mobile CPUs. Intel is touting it to be the ‘fastest single threaded laptop performance’ and that the machines powered by it offer the ‘best balance of mobility and enthusiast level gaming.’ The new 11th Gen Intel H-series processors support the PCIe Gen 4 standard and bring Killer Wi-Fi 6/6E compatibility to the table as well.

Only 4 cores, but a 15% boost in single-thread performance gen-over-gen

The new Intel offerings bring support for 3200MHz DDR4 memory (4266MHz for LPDDR4x), Thunderbolt 4 support, a 15% boost in single-thread performance compared to 10th Gen solutions, and a 40% jump in multi-thread performance compared to the 15W 11th Gen Intel mobile processors. Intel claims that its 11th Gen H-series mobile processors will provide enough power for playing games at 4K, while popular titles such as Valorant, Destiny 2 will clock at 1080p resolution with over 70FPS frame rate.

Tap to view full-sized image in a new tab (Image: Intel)

Intel will launch an 8-core 11th Gen H-series mobile processor soon

As per the company, its new mobile processors will appear in over 40 designs in the first half of 2021, with Acer, Asus, and MSI being the brands whose laptops will soon debut armed with the new Intel silicon. The new chips don’t support CPU, memory or graphics overlocking though. And if you’re not satisfied with the core count, Intel has promised to launch an 8-core 11th Gen H-series processor with up to 5GHz multi-core frequency later this year.