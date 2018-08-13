8-core Intel 9th generation processors launching on October 1

While Intel’s 10nm Cannon Lake processors might have been delayed for 2019, its 9th generation chips are coming this year. They’ll be based on improvements to the existing 14nm process which allows the chip-maker to step up its game once again.

Wccftech claims that Intel will introduce its Core i9, i7, and i5 chips on October 1st. They will apparently be branded as 9th generation processors. The Intel Core i9-9900K is expected to ship with 8 cores and 16 threads. This will also be the mainstream flagship processor, and will feature 16MB of L3 cache, as well as an Intel UHD 620 graphics chip.

8 cores are what the Core i7 will get as well, granted, with 8 threads, while the Core i5 will feature 6 cores and 6 threads. First to be launched will be the company’s unlocked, overclockable processors. More 9th generation chips should be coming early next year though.