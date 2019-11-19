Apple just released the iOS 13.2.3 update, weighing just a hair under 100MB. Coming just a couple of weeks after the previous iOS 13 point update, iOS 13.2.3 fixes some issues with Mail, Files, Notes, and Messages. It’s available for both the iPhone and iPad (in its iPadOS 13.2.3 iteration), and the full changelog can be seen below.

Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts