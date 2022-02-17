We have all been in a situation when our laptop (or PC) reaches the end of its life cycle. Things become slow and it's overall difficult to use. We hang on to it for a while before it finally rests in the desk drawer for the rest of its life. However, there's a unique solution to this problem that can breathe new life into these old devices: Google's Chrome OS Flex.

Google unveiled its Chrome OS Flex back in February last year. This lightweight and cloud-first OS is easy on the hardware, so it can run smoothly on your old laptop. Powered by the Chrome web browser, it ensures you have access to all the essentials via the internet. Best of all, it's free and can be easily installed on your old Mac or Windows device.

However, before we go ahead and explain the process of installing Chrome OS, let's first understand why you should opt for Chrome OS over other operating systems such as Ubuntu or Fedora. We'll also discuss the prerequisites you need to fulfill before installing Chrome OS, and finally, we'll provide a guide to install the OS.

Why should you install Chrome OS Flex?

Chrome OS is Google's operating system that is designed to run on low-end hardware. It's simple to set up and easy to navigate. While it's a web browser at its core, it still provides desktop-like experience. In addition to running Chrome web browser smoothly, Chrome OS Flex is capable of performing nearly all tasks you'd typically do on a Windows or Mac device. Whether you want to watch Netflix, create presentations on Google Slides, stream sporting events, conduct online meetings, or just browse Google, Chrome OS has you covered.

Now you might wonder why not opt for another operating system? While Windows and Ubuntu are feasible alternatives, they aren't optimized for older hardware. If your laptop struggles to run the OS it came with, it probably won't be able to run other modern-day operating systems like Windows 11, the latest macOS, or even Ubuntu. Chrome OS Flex is a lightweight operating system that can even on hardware that's a decade old. Moreover, it's free to download and install, so you can give it a try and decide for yourself.

Installing chromeOS Flex on Mac or PC: Things you need to know

Before we go through the process of installing Chrome OS Flex on your old laptop, here are a few things that you need to keep in mind:

Chrome OS Flex doesn't support Android apps at the moment, but it may arrive in the future.

You'll need a different PC or Mac ( other than the one you want to install Chrome OS Flex on ) to create an installation image and a USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage. It's also worth mentioning that all the contents on the USB drive will be erased .

) to create an installation image and a USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage. It's also worth mentioning that all the contents on the USB drive . Check if your old Windows laptop or MacBook is Chrome OS compatible or not by going to the full list of certified devices.

However, even if your old device is not on the list of official supported devices, don't worry. If your old computer meets the hardware requirements, you'll be able to install Chrome OS Flex on the device. Here are the minimum requirements from Google to run Chrome OS Flex on your old computer:

Minimum Required Specs Architecture Intel or AMD x86-64-bit compatible device RAM 4GB Internal Storage 16GB BIOS Full administrator access. You'll need to boot from the Chrome OS Flex USB installer and make some adjustments in the BIOS if you run into issues. Processor and graphics Components made before 2010 might result in a poor experience.

Note: Intel GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 graphics hardware do not meet ChromeOS Flex performance standards.

How to install Chrome OS Flex on Mac or PC

First, we'll need to download the OS installation file and create a bootable USB drive. On your new laptop (other than the one you want to install Chrome OS Flex on) follow these steps:

Head over to the Chrome Web Store and install the Chromebook Recovery Utility extension.

extension. Next, click the extension icon in the top right corner (next to the hamburger menu) and open the Chromebook Recovery Utility extension.

Attach a USB thumb drive to your device. It'll be erased so make sure to back up any data that is in the drive.

Now select Get started.

On the next page, click on Select a model from a list.

Now, select Google ChromeOS Flex as the Manufacturer and ChromeOS Flex as the Product.

Note: The image above shows Product as Chrome OS Flex (Developer-Unstable), but you will be able to select Chrome OS Flex (Stable) in the drop-down menu.

Hit Continue .

. Now you'll be prompted to insert your USB drive.

From the drop-down menu, select your USB drive. Click Continue > Create now.

Please note it can take up to 30 minutes for creating the USB installer. Once the process is complete, eject the USB thumb drive from your laptop and pick up the laptop/PC on which you want to install Chrome OS Flex. Now, follow these steps:

Turn off your old laptop.

In the switched-ff state, insert the USB thumb drive that we just used in the USB port of the device.

Now, press the power button and the boot key for your old laptop from the table below. Usually, the boot key is F12, but here is a list of boot keys in case F12 doesn't work:

Manufacturer Boot key Acer F2 Apple Hold Option (next to the ⌘ key) Asus Del Dell F12 Gateway F1 HP F9 Intel F2 Lenovo F12 Toshiba F2 or F12 Other Try pressing Esc, any of F1-F12 keys, or Enter

On the next screen, select Chrome OS Flex USB Installer. You will now be booted into the Chrome OS Flex operating system.

Select Get started on the Welcome to Chrome OS Flex screen.

on the Welcome to Chrome OS Flex screen. You can first try Chrome OS Flex on your old laptop. To do so, select Try it first .

. Connect the laptop with your Wi-Fi network.

You can sign in to your Google account, or you can also use the Browse as Guest option to start using Chrome OS Flex right away.

option to start using Chrome OS Flex right away. Agree to the terms and conditions and select Accept and continue.

Now you can try out Chrome OS on your old device. If you're satisfied with how it is running on your old device, you can permanently install this OS on your old device. Here's How:

On the main screen, an option to Install Chrome OS Flex will be presented at the bottom.

will be presented at the bottom. Click on Install Chrome OS Flex . Note: You will lose all the data of your old laptop.

. Note: You will lose all the data of your old laptop. The installation will now take place. You'll see a message on the screen and the device will turn off automatically.

Once the device switches off, wait for a few minutes.

Remove the USB installer from your device and switch it on.

That's it! Now you can start using Chrome OS Flex on your old laptop. Once you start using Chrome OS, you'll realize how optimized it is for older-generation hardware. In case you run into some issues in installing Chrome OS Flex, then do drop a comment and let us know. We'll be happy to help out!