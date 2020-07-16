Instagram announced a redesigned Shop section within the Explore section back in May. Fast forward to July, and the Facebook-owned company has officially started the rollout of Instagram Shop under the Explore tab, turning it from a barebones shopping experience into a well-curated, full-fledged shopping section.

The company says Instagram Shop makes it easier for buyers to purchase goods from brands and creators by offering them the latest trends, personalized recommendations, and the ability to check out exclusive launches in a single place. The new Instagram Shop experience is being rolled out for users in the US, and will arrive for users in more regions in the weeks to come.

There will also be a checkout arrow that signifies products that you can purchase directly on Instagram without having to exit the app. Additionally, the company also plans to bring a new Shop tab in the navigation bar that will lead you directly to the Instagram Shop section. And in order to make payments and donations seamless, the company is also introducing Facebook Pay that also supports biometric authentication as a layer of security.