Instagram is rolling out a QR codes feature that all users can generate, which opens their profiles. The feature was first released in Japan back in 2019, and it is now rolling out globally. The idea is to let customers find businesses on Instagram easily by scanning their QR code. Customers can then see store hours, buy items, or just follow the account.

To generate a QR code, all you need to do is go to the Settings menu and tap on ‘QR code’. You might still see Nametag there, but it will become QR code eventually. Moreover, these QR codes can be scanned by any camera app, unlike Nametags that required you to scan through the Instagram camera.

Many other social media platforms have their own version of QR codes, including Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and WhatsApp. The latter came up with a QR code for WhatsApp Business, allowing users to easily chat with a business representative.

Source: The Verge