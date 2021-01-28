Instagram has been on an update streak. While it has been updating the design and overall look of the mobile app, the desktop version isn’t being ignored. The latter received support for DMs last year. Recently, it was reported that Instagram is testing a new interface to view its Stories on desktop. Now, the feature has allegedly gone live. When you get the update, the navigation will remain the same, but you will start seeing a new look for Stories that as of now, appear in a single tile.

As per The Verge, Instagram is updating its Stories feature on desktop so that it opens up to show a carousel of videos. It previews what’s cued up next and the content that just played. Here, viewers can click on whatever story they want to watch. This might be a minor change but it would be particularly beneficial for those who use Instagram on a desktop on a regular basis.

That said, it is now easier to keep track of where you are in your Stories queue. You can now view the last few people’s stories and the next few in a queue, while a single story appears in front of you. The new interface of Instagram on the desktop makes it a cleaner user experience. We hope Instagram is also working on its iPad app.