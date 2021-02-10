So, Instagram is now openly showing its disdain for TikTok, or content taken from the viral social media platform. Less than a year after Instagram cloned TikTok with a feature called Reels, the company is now trying to promote originality. Instagram – using its @creators account – has issued new guidelines to help creators gain more visibility, and one of them includes not posting videos that have a visible logo or watermark. Now, Instagram didn’t namedrop TikTok, but given the popularity of TikTok videos on other social media platforms including Instagram itself, there is little doubt regarding who the target is.

Videos with a TikTok watermark will be less discoverable on Reels

But Instagram is not stopping there. Aside from advising against uploading recycled videos (lifted from the likes of TikTok) with a visible logo or watermark, the company says it won’t promote such videos on Reels. In case you’re wondering, videos shared from TikTok have a visible watermark at the bottom.

“We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab,” said the company in a post.

Instagram says that creators should also refrain from posting videos that are low-resolution, have a border around the edges, or those where a large portion of the imagery is covered with text. The Facebook-owned company says these changes are being made because the aforementioned red flags make the Reels experience less satisfying.

As for the good practices that will make your videos more easily discoverable in Reels, creators have been advised to make entertaining videos that attract attention such as those which start an online trend or viral challenge. Additionally, videos should ideally be in vertical format, must have background music from Instagram’s library (or original composition), and employ some creative usage of filters and camera effects.