Instagram has today announced that it will soon let users save their stories as a draft. The feature was confirmed by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, however, the company has not revealed when exactly the ability to save a story as a draft will be rolled out widely. Right now, you can only save a post or Reels as a draft on Instagram.

You asked and we’re delivering… story drafts coming soon 📣 — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) March 23, 2021

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared a few screenshots showing how the feature might look when it goes live. While posting a story, if users press the back button, they’ll see a Discard Media warning window that shows three options: Discard, Cancel, and a new Save Draft button. Right now, if you press the back button while trying to share a post or Reel, you’ll only see two options: Discard and Keep.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Story Draft feature in #Instagram 👀 https://t.co/kA3DeWIIXm pic.twitter.com/CT8ORvIn5R — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 23, 2021

Once you choose to save a story as a draft, you can access it later on from the dedicated drafts section that appears when you hit the compose button. However, do keep in mind that the screenshots shared by Paluzzi have either been extracted after digging into the code, or he is part of a test circle. Either way, the UI of the Story draft feature might look different when it becomes available to all users via the stable channel. We’ll keep you posted as and when this useful feature is rolled out.

Another cool trick that Instagram is currently testing for Stories is automatic captioning. The feature comes to life via a ‘Captions’ sticker for stories that is currently being internally tested. Even though Instagram has confirmed the aforementioned feature that will give a big boost to the accessibility aspect on its platform, it is unclear when it will exit the internal testing phase and becomes widely available for all users.

Additionally, the Facebook-owned company is also testing a safer version of Instagram for kids aged under 13, following in the footsteps of Messenger Kids. The goal is to create a safe social media space for kids where they can have a healthy conversation and avoid harmful interactions.